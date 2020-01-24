Phone scammers pose as health department to obtain personal info

CADILLAC — If you get a call that appears to be coming from the health department, be careful.
District Health Department No. 10 has learned that scammers have been making phone calls using health department phone numbers. According to a press release, the scammers claim to be either with the health department or Medicare, and are asking for confidential, personal information.
“The scammers are using a technique called caller ID spoofing,‘ reads the health department press release. “They falsify information transmitted to your caller ID to hide their identity. They tend to use a local number or a number from a trusted business, to increase the likelihood that you’ll answer the phone. Residents in Manistee County, Lake County, and Wexford County have reported getting these calls.‘
Because the health department does sometimes contact clients and request personal information, they suggest you hang up immediately, look up the District Health Department No. 10 number in your area, and contact them directly to see if they did, in fact, place a call to you for any reason. Do not call back the number from your Caller ID.
Other tips to avoid becoming a victim of spoofing: don’t answer calls from unknown numbers; If you answer the phone and you are asked to hit a button to stop getting the calls, hang up; do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with “yes‘ or “no;‘ if you get a call from someone who says they represent a company or government agency, and you are suspicious, hang up and call the number in the phone book, or on the company’s or agency’s website; use caution if you are pressured for information immediately.
