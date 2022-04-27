CADILLAC — It’s been two years since Heidi Henninger moved back to Cadillac, and she has yet to find an available primary care physician. At the time of her return to northern Michigan, Henninger was still a senior in high school, and she was eager to find a doctor, but her urgency grew when she discovered that she had become pregnant.
After struggling to get into a local OB-GYN office, Henninger made the trek to Traverse City instead. Although she was able to successfully receive care during her pregnancy, the drive created a lot of strain, which she said only highlighted her need for a local PCP.
“Just recently, I’ve kind of just put a pause on looking for one. Because, at this point, I’m so sick and tired of calling all of these places that I get recommended to just for them to tell me ‘Well, we don’t accept your insurance,’ or ‘Well, we have a waitlist of four months,’ and I’m like, I can’t wait four months,” she said. “And I just found out that I’m pregnant again.”
Henninger said she’s since become a patient at a Cadillac-based OB-GYN, but her lack of a PCP rears its ugly every time she’s told to follow up with her family doctor. She faces a similar issue when taking her son to the emergency room or urgent care, as following up with his pediatrician often means waiting several weeks for an appointment.
“It gets so exhausting. It’s a lot on you when you know that you don’t have the right kind of care that you need, unless you go to the emergency room,” Henninger said. “And even after you’re in the emergency room, all they tell you is, follow up with your family care physician or your primary care doctor, and you’re stuck in that place because you don’t have one of those.”
The story of jumping hurdles to make an appointment, or not being able to find a PCP at all, is not unique to Henninger.
Many Michigan physicians are coming to the end of their career, or have been spurred toward an earlier retirement by the COVID-19 pandemic, sparking the start of a statewide, and nationwide, physician shortage.
As they exit the field, the necessity for physician recruitment in Cadillac, as well as the greater northern Lower Peninsula, has increased. While there has been success in recruiting for healthcare groups like Munson of Cadillac, difficulty remains in establishing additional private practices.
Primary Care Service Line Executive Director for Munson Cadillac, Randy Hodges, said he started to notice the decline in physicians right around 2020, and for Michigan in particular, a flood of retirements is on its way.
“I read an article the other day from the Association of American Medical Colleges, and over the next decade, 45% of Michigan primary care providers plan to retire,” Hodges said. “So one of the biggest issues that we’re facing is just that most of our primary care physicians are in the latter years of their career and are starting to wind down and move towards retirement.”
Right now, the response is to try and bring more physicians into the area to fill in the gaps.
When it comes to recruiting for Munson, Hodges said there are physicians who are looking to come to northern Michigan, because of its natural appeal, and because of the care opportunities available to them. They’re being brought in to an underserved community where certain specialties may be lacking in comparison to more metropolitan areas.
One of the biggest questions Hodges said he receives when talking to physicians and potential candidates is regarding what they can actually offer to patients, and how they’ll be able to effectively treat them.
“That’s a really good point, so one thing that I would say Munson Healthcare has done ... is really becoming more innovative,” Hodges said. “The technology, the ability to be flexible and provide the right care at the right time, and in the right place in the development and implementation of creative strategies to enhance access and convenience.”
Although there are appeals, Hodges said the broad spectrum of care that physicians in northern Michigan are expected to provide can be challenging. Physicians coming into the area will likely have to cover care from “pediatrics to geriatrics,” as Hodges put it.
Even so, he said there are some physicians who are compelled to treat such a wide range, as it makes them feel more connected to the community.
The reality of a physician shortage has also been looming in the mind of Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, past president of the Michigan State Medical Society and current chair of the board of the American Medical Association. To him, the issue also lies in the distribution of physicians across the state.
Despite practicing in Flint, which is considered to be metropolitan by many, Mukkamala said he’d have difficulty trying to recruit a partner for his practice, because it’s still deemed too far out of the city.
“So the gaps get filled, but they get filled where people want to be,” he said. “And so that really leaves a struggle for less desirable, less metropolitan areas, like the northern half of the Lower Peninsula, and certainly the Upper Peninsula, and especially when it comes to primary care physicians.”
The remaining gaps left in northern areas can have a large impact on the health of the people living in those communities.
Mukkamala said studies have shown that when people can get in to see their doctor to manage their ailments, it not only supports their overall health, but it decreases the cost of healthcare in general. He said what’s happening now is actually the opposite.
It’s becoming more common that when he brings patients in, they’ve already sought treatment at an urgent care.
“And immediately my mind is like, why would you go to an urgent care? I mean, you should see your regular doctor,” Mukkamala said. “Well, it turns out that they don’t have one. They’re between regular doctors, or a regular doctor couldn’t get them in for a few weeks, because they’re so overwhelmed.”
Aside from the influx of retirements, the financial burden of opening a private practice is not feasible for every medical school graduate. Managing the debt from undergraduate and medical school, combined with the cost of hiring a staff of often three people or more, cannot be easily made up.
“When somebody looks at that risk and the hassle, even if everything goes well, just managing all those things, insurance contracts, and stuff like that, they say, ‘You know what, I’m just gonna sign on the dotted line,’” Mukkamala said. “I’m going to take a paycheck. I’m going to check in at 8 a.m. and check out at 5 p.m., and not worry about the management and the business side of this.”
Difficulty in staffing was the driving force behind the closure of a Spectrum Health office in Tustin, where Jeff and Jackie Drake had been receiving care for years.
The office shut down during the pandemic and was expected to reopen in the spring, but the Drakes recently received a letter stating that the doors would be closing permanently.
Now, they’ll be moving on to a Reed City office, which is a longer drive, but worth it to Jackie Drake.
“It’s 50 miles round trip,” she said. “But when you find a good doctor, you stay with them.”
Hodges, from Munson, said the growing physician shortage is very real, but both Munson and private practices in northern Michigan have done well with recruitment efforts.
“We have done a nice job, especially over the last year during a very difficult COVID crisis that we’ve dealt with. We’ve done very well in our recruiting efforts,” he said. “So although I think that we are and will recognize some gaps here in the near future with some expected retirements, I will say that we’ve done well to backfill those, the recruiting license, so that’s a positive for Northern Michigan.”
Through the pandemic, Hodges said Munson staff has been able to stay flexible and increase their adaptability when it’s necessary, like switching to Telehealth. For that reason, he said northern communities will be in good hands moving forward, no matter the gaps left behind.
One change that could release some pressure, Mukkamala’s said, is expanding residency opportunities for medical students. He said a physician is more likely to begin practicing where they perform their residency, and that’s a big factor in bringing them to sparser regions. On top of that, increasing physician numbers also relies on an ability to keep physicians happy in their practice.
“That comes from all these other factors like proper management of their offices and less red tape to see, to take care of their patients, that sort of thing,” he said. “So, again, the funnel aspect of residency, but then all of the things associated with taking care of patients that don’t have anything to do with their biology, but more to do with a bureaucracy.”
