CADILLAC — Monday’s Haring Township Board meeting revisited a few items discussed last month. By the meeting’s conclusion, the arrival of a pickle ball court and additional parking were confirmed, along with the introduction of a solar energy project.
Some township residents had approached Board Chairman Bob Scarbrough about bringing a pickle ball court to the neighborhood. In April, all board members responded positively to the suggestion and came to the consensus that Scarbrough would find a local asphalt company who could complete the project.
Hoping to kill two birds with one stone, the board also proposed including parking spots with the court.
After some searching, Scarbrough said he was able to receive a quote for the project from American Asphalt. He said the company informed him that they’re still catching up on jobs from the fall, but the Haring project could be added to their list.
In its completion, the asphalt would extend 50-feet north from the back lot of Haring Township Hall and would allow for 12 new parking spaces.
The board made a motion to approve and move forward with the project, which is estimated to cost around $26,000. A timeline of completion has not yet been identified.
Also introduced during Monday’s meeting was a zoning ordinance amendment that would allow for commercial solar energy projects.
In April, Zoning Administrator Mike Green alerted the board that a few companies had been in contact to discuss possible solar projects, but nothing had been confirmed. Now, the township could be looking at some solar development, if the amendment to the ordinance is passed.
“We do have a company possibly working with Consumers Energy on a project that would likely happen if this is adopted,” Green said. “I’ve been told it will be on the northeast corner here behind the FedEx building. There’s a lot of property that wraps around the whole Caribou property.”
Green continued by sharing that he’s been regularly in contact with the company, who remains unnamed, and that he’s expecting to hear from them if the amendment is adopted. The board officially introduced the ordinance change and stated that they’ll be acting on it at next month’s meeting.
Other agenda items included an approval to contract with a new landscaping company for the Haring Charter Township Cemetery and a report from the Haring Township Fire Department.
The board also discussed a concern directed to the board by Veterans Serving Veterans President Roger Bandeen.
Bandeen was not present at the meeting, but his message was relayed to board members by Scarbrough.
A trail running north through the Vets Serving Vets Park extends into the township cemetery. Concerns were raised regarding possible unmarked graves that could be in the area.
Locating and marking any possible graves can be done with ground penetrating radar. The board made the decision to gather more information on the process and revisit the concern at next month’s meeting.
