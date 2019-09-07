REED CITY — In speaking with the Reed City Scout Master, police have been informed that the missing Fleur De Lis from a vandalized boy scouts memorial has been located.
The bronze hammered Fleur De Lis was fished out of the river that runs between Westerberg and Rambadt parks close to where the memorial is located, Reed City Police officer Brian Koschmider wrote in an email.
The Fleur De Lis was discovered missing earlier on Thursday, Sept. 6 when police received a call that the Boy Scouts memorial between the two Reed City parks had been vandalized.
Along with the now found Fleur De Lis, one of the memorial stones was broken into several pieces and another was chipped.
The police are still asking the communities for help in finding those responsible for the damage done to the memorial. If anyone has any information they are to call the Reed City Police Department at (231) 832-3743.
