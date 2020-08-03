FALMOUTH — The Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show was highlighted Saturday by its annual pie baking contest as well as the day-long horse show and Gymkhana.
On Saturday, the event’s junior board hosted the annual pie baking contest. While there were five entries the number was less than in past years, according to event organizer Levi Myers. The 13-year-old said there were five pies that people could sample and the same pie was available for a silent auction. This year’s entries included pecan, chocolate, strawberry-rhubarb, white chocolate raspberry, and coconut cream.
In addition to running the contest Saturday, Levi said he also was showing animals this week including two cows, two chickens, and five rabbits. Believe it or not, Levi also said the tally of nine animals was less than what he normally does during the week.
The money generated from the contest goes to the junior board to be used in conjunction with the youth show.
While the contest happened Saturday afternoon, the horse show lasted most of the day and was followed by Gymkhana.
For more than six decades, local kids have been raising livestock such as cattle, pigs, chickens, rabbits, and turkeys, for exhibition at the Youth Show, where attendees bid on the animals.
Some area agricultural exhibitions, including those held at the Osceola County Fair, Northern District Fair, and Marion Fair were canceled this year, with organizers instead opting to have virtual livestock auctions.
While the Missaukee Youth Show will have in-person exhibitions just like any other year, festival organizer Susan Beerens said they are taking measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
For information, call (231) 826-2006 or visit missaukeeagriculturalyouthshow.com.
