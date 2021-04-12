Pine River Junior/High School Principal Brent Ruppert got a letter last month from a Colorado man regarding a former student.
In the letter, Vince Vanacore wrote he believed his mother and current Florida resident, Della Dean Vanacore, was “likely the oldest living graduate of LeRoy High School.‘ Della graduated in 1938. Vince continued writing the house his mother was born in, located on the southwest corner of 13 Mile Road and Wells Lake Road, still was standing.
Vince left his number but also a way to contact his mother.
After Ruppert shared the information with other district staff, Pine River Area Elementary At-Risk School Success Worker Barbara Sicoli reached out to Vince. She thought this might be a great experience for students to learn of the district’s history but also the chance to wish Della a happy 100th birthday on April 9.
“The family is having this big celebration for her and for the next year they are going to do all these special things to celebrate this huge milestone birthday,‘ Sicoli said. “Part of what they wanted to do for her is incorporate Pine River into her birthday celebration because from what Vince explained, she has fond memories of Pine River and she’s very proud to be a Pine River graduate. She often still thinks of her old school, so he asked that we somehow be part of the 100th birthday celebration. Of course, how could we say no?‘
Sicoli said the staff and students made a video birthday card and emailed it to Della Friday morning. In the video, elementary principal Heidi Hayes greeted Della and gave her a tour outside of the school, followed by a virtual tour of the inside of the school building. Then each class wished Della a happy birthday.
As the 100-year-old watched the video Friday, she soaked in all the sights and sounds. She said via telephone that while many things had changed since she went to LeRoy High School, the kids had not.
“They are just wonderful. I wasn’t aware of what Vince was doing,‘ she said. “He is my oldest child. He is only 81.‘
Della said after she graduated in 1938, she moved to Florida and has been there ever since. She said many of her memories have faded, but the ones of her teachers remain vivid from that bygone time.
“They wanted to teach. They wanted their pupils to learn and I learned very well from them,‘ she said.
As for the video, Della said she was so happy to receive that message and appreciated it.
“They are precious,‘ she said of the students. “I hope they learn everything their teachers want to tell them. They look like they are very happy.‘
Through their correspondence, Sicoli said they were able to learn things about the district and the area.
In emails sent by Vince, he said when his mother attended LeRoy High School the area was mostly settled by Swedish immigrants. Della’s family had immigrated from England. He also said the original LeRoy High School, which is where the elementary is located now, was a two-story wooden building about the size of a large house.
The upstairs of the school was for high school, while the ground level served as the elementary. The school burned before the start of her 10th-grade year and as a result, Della had to stay with her aunt and attend Cadillac High School. The new high school, current elementary, was built and ready for school the following year.
