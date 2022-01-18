LEROY — Later this month, teams, coaches and athletes from Pine River’s past will be inducted into the Pine River High School Hall of Fame.
Recently, the Buck Pride Group chose three individuals for its seventh induction class, including Sheila (Dickinson) Houseman, Carl Johnson and Tim Jones. The Class of 2021 honorees also will be inducted during this event. The 2021 class includes Fred Davis, Luke Jones, the 1976 varsity boys basketball team and the 1980 varsity softball team.
The induction ceremony will happen between the home girls junior varsity and varsity basketball double-header against Lake City on Jan. 28. Following the induction ceremony, The Buck Pride Group and the Pine River Area Schools will host a reception for the inductees, their families, and close friends.
All community members, former HOF inductees, friends, and family are encouraged to be a part of the induction ceremony.
Buck Pride President Kim Miller said the group is excited to be part of the ceremony honoring these former athletes, coaches and teams. Both induction classes exemplify the kind of quality students, student-athletes, and professionals that are associated with the Pine River Area Schools, according to Miller.
Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis also said the district is happy to honor these alumni and former staff members.
“Having the ability to induct such great contributors to Pine River and our American society as a whole sets a great example for our current students and community,” he said. “We put in a concerted effort to make good things happen here and this is a wonderful way to thank the folks who make Pine River Area Schools such a proud district.”
If you were part of the 1976 Varsity Boys Basketball or 1980 Varsity Softball teams and have yet to be contacted, or know someone who should have been contacted, please call Miller at (231) 829-3141, option 8 or e-mail kim.miller@pineriver.org.
For more details about the Pine River High School Hall of Fame or to nominate an individual or team for the 2023 class, check out the qualifications and FAQ sheet and nomination form available at www.pineriver.org or www.buckpride.com. Physical copies of the qualifications and FAQ sheet and nomination form also are available at the business office and high school office located at 17445 Pine River Road, LeRoy, MI, 49655.
