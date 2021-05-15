LEROY — After missing out on Career Day last year due to COVID-19, Pine River Area Elementary At-Risk School Success Worker Barbara Sicoli was determined the students wouldn't miss out again.
Although the event wasn't held on its original date due to the district utilizing remote learning, Sicoli said Career Day was rescheduled for May 7. During this year's event, Sicoli said several activities were planned to help students with career exploration.
Students created artwork of what their career interests are and what they want to be when they grow up, which is displayed in the school's lobby area and hallways. Students also came up with some very cool career ideas and many students said they want to grow up to be doctors, singers, teachers or serve in the military. Sicoli said one student wants to grow up to be the Pokémon character Pikachu.
Students also did some classroom-based activities, such as career interest surveys and career-related games. They also explored some online resources to learn about different jobs. Career Day was a dress-up day for students, and they were able to wear something to show what they aspire to be when they grow up.
The main event of Career Day was having community speakers come and give assembly-style presentations, Sicoli said. The presenters included a firefighter/fire responder, a registered nurse, an appliance installer, an owner of a construction company, a youth support specialist, a juvenile justice social worker, a human resource worker and a Michigan State Police trooper.
The purpose of the event is to introduce students to career exploration and help them develop an understanding of how their learning will support achieving their professional goals. Community members spoke to students about their professions and the training/education needed to be in these fields.
