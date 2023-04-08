LEROY — Spring was in the air during a recent event at Pine River Area Elementary.
More than 350 people attended the recent Family Night at the school, which started with a pizza dinner provided by Mr. Pibbs in LeRoy, according to Pine River Title I teacher Vicky Bowman. After dinner, the students and their families freely roamed the halls of the school while also participating in the various activities scattered throughout the building, Bowman said.
Two programs from the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center also were part of the evening’s fun. Bowman said students from the Agriscience program brought in animal skulls and pelts for identification while the students from the culinary, baking and hospitality program brought in and decorated cupcakes for families.
“The high school students did an amazing job,” Bowman said.
When it came to the games, Bowman said there were various types. They included math and literacy, hands-on activities focused on large and small motor skills, Bingo, board games and a Let’s Dance room. In addition to those games, the family night also had an Easter-themed egg hunt and a photo booth that each family could receive one free photo from.
Bowman said she received a grant from General Mills to help finance the event for Pine River Area Elementary families to enjoy.
