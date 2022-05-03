LEROY — There were doctors, veterinarians, construction workers, cowboys and even one future FBI agent at an annual event at Pine River Area Elementary.
While the K-3 students are still a ways off from picking a career, the idea behind the annual Career Day event is to expose them to different possibilities and options, according to Pine River Area Elementary At-Risk School Success Worker Barbara Sicoli.
“It is important for our kids to understand what part of their education is preparing them for. We want them to be productive members of society and be able to be employed in professions they love,” she said. “So it’s great to get them thinking and exposed early on to all the different careers out there.”
Sicoli said the idea is not to push any particular career path, college or the trades, but rather, to have them see the full gamut of what professions are out there. On Friday, this included hearing from human resources, a power plant operator, banker, police, digital communication specialist, medical assistant, firefighter, occupational therapist, nurse, library director and 4H.
She said all 275 students at the elementary heard the speakers on Friday and for the past couple of weeks, they have done other preparatory activities. They also did additional activities in the classroom after hearing the speaker, Sicoli said.
Career Day also was a dress-up day for students, and they were able to wear something to show what they aspire to be when they grow up, according to Sicoli.
“I have to admit there were some of the cutest ones I have seen so far. We had one student who said he wanted to grow up to be a computer programmer so he took a t-shirt and drew on it to make it look like a computer chip,” she said. “We have lots of YouTubers or aspiring YouTubers and a lot of kids interested in the medical field.”
In previous years, students have created artwork of what their career interests are and what they want to be when they grow up, which were displayed in the school’s lobby area and hallways. In the past, students also have done career interest surveys and career-related games. They also explored some online resources to learn about different jobs.
The purpose of the event is to introduce students to career exploration and help them develop an understanding of how learning will support achieving their professional goals. Community members spoke to students about their professions and the training/education needed to be in these fields.
