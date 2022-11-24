LEROY — Have you ever thought about what it would be like to be a Thanksgiving turkey?
While that is likely not something many will claim to have pondered, Pine River Area Elementary At-Risk School Success Worker Barbara Sicoli doesn't need to. She has experience. She was one of the school staff who dressed up and either was sprayed with silly string or in Sicoli's case, basted with broth by students.
As it did the previous two years, the school decided to hold the coin drive in 2022, in which the proceeds were used to purchase Thanksgiving meals for Pine River families in need. The celebration for the completed fundraiser/drive occurred Wednesday before the long holiday weekend.
The premise was simple for the friendly competition. As in past years, At-Risk School Success Worker Barbara Sicoli said groups of classes, also known as “houses,” were paired together to work together and support each other during different projects and incentives.
The winning “house‘ earned the right to pick the staff member they wanted to dose in silly string or broth. The coin drive lasted two weeks beginning on Nov. 7 and ending on Nov. 18.
The Green House, Jessie Wanstead’s kindergarten class, Leslie Holmes’ first-grade class, Bobby Crouch’s second-grade class and Jana Dennis’ third-grade class, raised the most money and won the Thanksgiving Coin Drive Contest.
Overall, the students raised more than $1,400 for meals for Pine River families. With the money raised, the school was able to provide meals to 13 families within the district. In total, the students raised $1,429.32.
"Our goal was to raise enough money to provide meals for 10 families. Considering the pandemic, inflation and all the hardships people are going through, we kept our goal low," she said. "After we raised the money, we were able to provide meals for 13 families. We exceeded our goal and the kids did awesome."
The meals include a turkey and all the fixings, including fresh food such as celery, potatoes, carrots, milk and butter.
