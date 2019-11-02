LEROY — Students and staff at Pine River Area Elementary have taken a liking to a new addition at the school.
Meet Morgan; he is a dog.
He comes to school nearly every day, unless he gets dirty or has an encounter with a skunk, both of which have happened.
The 10-year-old Australian Shepherd belongs to special education teacher Summer Deline and is one of three certified therapy dogs that will be coming to the school this year and for the foreseeable future. Pine River might be the home of the Bucks, but very quickly, the elementary school might add a second mascot — Morgan.
WHAT IS PET THERAPY?
Before Morgan started school in the fall, Deline and Pine River Area Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes had to get the OK. It started with presenting to the board of education and getting the green light to move forward.
During the presentation, both Deline and Hayes discussed what pet therapy is and how it works. In a broad sense, the two educators told the board of education pet therapy includes animal-assisted therapy and other animal-assisted activities. It uses dogs or other animals to help people recover from or better cope with health problems.
Deline and Hayes told the board pet therapy can aid in the education and wellbeing of individuals with special needs. It can promote improvement in human physical, social, emotional and/or cognitive functioning. This type of therapy can be in groups or individual in nature.
The benefits, which have already been seen, include improved fine motor skills; increased verbal interaction; increased attention skills; reduced anxiety, increased self-esteem, and confidence; increased vocabulary; increased motivation; improved willingness to be involved with group activities; reduced self-stimulatory or repetitive behaviors; and developed leisure or recreation skills.
“We know the benefits of just having a dog and how they can help you calm down. They can provide stress relief and we saw the need here with all the kiddos,‘ Hayes said. “We especially saw that in some of our kids who struggle in reading, have socio-emotional issues and things like that.‘
To be a certified therapy dog, the animal and its handler not only have to go through an obedience class but also a nine-week therapy dog course. At its conclusion, the dog and trainer have to pass a test to become certified. A therapy dog also has to be at least 1 year old, be up to date on its vaccinations and must be insured.
BRINGING THERAPY DOGS TO PINE RIVER
Hayes said she constantly talked with Deline about the need for a therapy dog. While the conversation was ongoing for nearly two years, it wasn’t until spring they decided to make it a reality.
With the board’s blessing and the knowledge the district’s policies allowed for a therapy dog to be implemented, Hayes said the next step was getting the students on board.
Before a therapy dog could be introduced, Deline said the students had to buy-in. They had to understand there were rules and etiquette when approaching a dog.
“You can’t just approach a dog running up to it. We had to frontload them and teach them how to behave and act when the therapy dog is here,‘ Deline said.
With the students on board, Hayes said the final step was informing the parents. She said a letter was sent home at the beginning of the school year discussing what a therapy dog is and why the school was bringing one in. While those things were important, Hayes said the main point of the letter was to find out which students had allergies to dogs.
Parents responded, students with allergies were identified, but every student can interact with Morgan.
“We have one student who (their parents) think is allergic to dogs, but they didn’t want her to miss out on it. So they just told us to make sure she washes her hands,‘ Hayes said.
While Morgan is the only certified therapy dog currently at the school, two others will be coming to the elementary at some point this year. Deline has another Australian Shepherd named Skylar who is certified.
Skylar, however, just gave birth to a litter of puppies. Deline said once the puppies can be without their mother, Skylar will be coming to school. Hayes’ Labradoodle Duke also is a certified therapy dog and will be introduced to the students at some point this year.
Hayes said the goal is to have a therapy dog at the school every day but dogs will be dogs. For example, since he was introduced Morgan has missed two days, once when he got muddy and the second time after a run-in with a skunk.
“I keep telling him if he gets dirty he can’t go (to school),‘ Deline said.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Having Morgan in the school has already paid dividends, according to Deline.
Having Morgan there provides students with an alternative, she said. It is not ideal to remove students from a classroom but sometimes it is unavoidable. Having Morgan has allowed students to get the help they need in a non-judgemental or non-threatening way. She also said a lot of times, Morgan knows a student is struggling before staff does.
“It will make my job different. If I can leave for 5 to 10 minutes here or there it will save us so much time in the long run,‘ Deline said. “We have had times where an entire day had staff tied up with one kiddo.‘
Hayes said recently a student had a meltdown in a classroom and had to be taken out of the classroom. The staff was trying to calm the student down for 5 to 10 minutes. She then suggested they bring Morgan down to try and help. Within two minutes, the student was calmed down and reading a book to Morgan.
The student had forgotten what was going on, was able to be put back into the classroom, was happy and had a successful rest of the day. Outcomes like that are what Hayes and Deline both believe can be the norm with therapy dogs.
“It builds rapport with the kiddo. They are not in trouble and they are not getting suspended,‘ Deline said. “There are none of the negative consequences (when using a therapy dog). (Students) get to spend a couple of minutes with the dog and see, ’OK, my life is good again. I can go back to class.’ It is a really neat thing.‘
Deline said just like humans when it is a particularly tough day Morgan is exhausted when he gets home. She asked the trainer of the therapy dog class and she said the dogs absorb so many feelings and they take them in. At first, Deline admitted she thought it was a little “cheesy‘ but after she saw it firsthand, she doesn’t feel that way anymore.
“He’s exhausted but he loves it,‘ she said.
When there is trauma in a student’s life, Morgan can also assist.
Parents of a student recently contacted the school to asked staff to check on their child. Some issues were happening at home and they were concerned about their child. The student was having problems being brave so Deline told the student Morgan was a little bit nervous walking and needed help.
“Between the two they were brave,‘ Deline said. “We checked on (the student) a couple of times and he was doing well. Now he is doing great and doesn’t need Morgan’s help, which is perfect because there will be another one who does.‘
In addition to the emotional help Morgan provides, Hayes and Deline said students love to read to him. This includes students who may not be comfortable reading aloud in class. They also utilize Morgan when doing mathematics.
“They will do math with him or count with him. The other day, students didn’t have enough fingers and they asked if they could use Morgan’s paws,‘ Deline said. “So one kiddo was holding his paw and the other was counting. It was just cool to see.‘
Hayes said even staff are benefiting from having Morgan around. Staff will come to see him and pet him or he will make trips to the office to say hello. Hayes said when you see a dog and pet a dog you can’t help but be happy.
Both Hayes and Deline feel having therapy dogs in the elementary will be a decision they won’t regret.
“However they want to utilize him as long as it is safe for him and everyone involved, I’m open to it,‘ Deline said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.