Pine River Area Schools seeking HOF nominations

LEROY — The deadline is quickly approaching for those who wish to nominate a person or group for induction into the Pine River High School Hall of Fame.
The nomination process is open until Oct. 15 and after that deadline has passed, a search committee will screen nominations, research them and make a final recommendation to the Buck Pride Group. This is to occur from Oct. 15-Nov. 15.
Individual nominations are good for three years while team nominations are good for four years. Nominations are open to any Pine River Area Schools graduates who went on after graduation to contribute to society as a whole in a role or fashion as to bring credit to the district, the area, and/or humanity; stand-out high school athletes or scholars; district employees who significantly impacted the school and/or community; and district athletic or academic teams who achieved greatness and were and are especially symbolic of what it means to be a great team. Philanthropists, benefactors or donors also will be considered.
"The last five years has allowed us to recognize some of Pine River’s absolute best people," Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said. “We have been able to show our appreciation and acknowledge the accomplishments and impacts of tremendous individuals and past teams. We ask now for help in making the 2021 class just as special."
The district also reminds the community that any student, student-athlete, coach, teacher, administrator or community member from Luther, LeRoy, Tustin or Pine River High School who fits the above definition for recognition is eligible. Once the nomination deadline passes, the search committee will screen and research the nominations before making a final recommendation to the Buck Pride Group for induction.
“The annual Hall of Fame induction has fast become a point of pride for the Pine River community,‘ Buck Pride Group President Kim Miller said. “The Buck Pride Group looks forward to reviewing nominees and making the difficult choice of picking this year’s inductees. We truly appreciate the outpouring of support for this special event."
Like many things during the past year, Miller said the group may have to rethink how and when the ceremony is held but they also want to keep the hall of fame growing and acknowledge Pine River's heritage.
For more details and to nominate an individual or team, please see the qualifications and FAQ sheet and nomination form available on the Pine River Area Schools website at www.pineriver.org or the Buck Pride Group website at www.buckpride.com. Pre-printed forms also are available at the Pine River Area Schools Central Office,17445 Pine River Road. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it is recommended to call first so a form can be ready for you. The number to call is (231) 829-3141, option 1.
