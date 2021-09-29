LEROY — November’s General Election is a little more than a month away and Pine River Area Schools wants to remind district voters about a particular millage renewal on the ballot.
The district is asking its school community to renew its non-homestead property tax of 18 mills for an additional seven years beginning in 2022 and ending in 2029. Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said this millage will not increase homeowners’ property taxes.
“Non-homestead taxes are assessed only against business, industrial, commercial, rental and some agricultural properties. This millage will allow the district to continue to levy 18 mills against non-homestead properties,” he said.
Lukshaitis also said the question voters need to ask themselves is whether businesses, vacation property and other specific landowners within the district’s boundaries should continue to pay into the state to fund Pine River Area Schools?
If approved, he said it will raise about $2.25 million in its first year, but that will depend on the precise value of the tax roll. The district maintains two school sites, including Pine River Area Elementary and the Pine River Senior/Junior High School.
Lukshaitis said public schools cannot function without operational dollars. While the district just asked voters to support a bond in August 2020 so the district could make repairs to its buildings, those are considered enhancement dollars by the state and can’t be used for daily operations.
“The Nov. 2 election is standard procedure. It’s the only device that districts have had since Proposal A established how Michigan raises money for public schools,” he said. “We are asking folks to participate at the polls on Nov. 2 and support Pine River. This is a non-homestead, operational millage only. This money goes toward day-to-day operations of the schools and includes funding for athletics, busing and academic programs.”
If the non-homestead renewal was to be defeated, Lukshaitis said it would be detrimental to the district. He also said this millage has never failed to be passed by voters.
If the renewal failed, Lukshaitis said the district would have to reconfigure the way education is delivered and things would be lost and staff would be let go. Class sizes would go up and programs would be cut.
“This vote in no way will raise a homeowner’s taxes or change the way our community is currently taxed,” he said.
