LEROY — Live music, tasty barbecue and a chance to support the Pine River band will all be part of an event Saturday.
From 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the LeRoy Ballfields the BBQ, Bands and Buck$ event is scheduled in support of the Pine River High School Band program. The event will include a pig roast, live music, a cornhole tournament, with cash prizes for the winning team, and kids’ games.
Tickets to attend are $15 and it includes dinner. Registration for the cornhole tournament will be on site of the event and tickets also will be sold at the event.
LeRoy Ballfields are adjacent to the Pine River Area Elementary School, located at 408 W. Gilbert St. in LeRoy.
