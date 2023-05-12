LEROY — Mental health has been a hot topic lately and one that the Pine River Area Schools Board of Education recently asked the public for input on.
At its recent meeting, the board of education had the 31aa Mental Health Grant on its agenda. The grant provides per-pupil funding to districts for activities to improve student mental health. The allowable expenditures of funds under this section include but are not limited to, the hiring or contracting of support staff for student mental health needs, including, but not limited to, school psychologists, social workers, counselors, and school nurses.
The grant also allows for the purchasing and implementation of mental health screening tools and provides school-based mental health personnel access to consultation with behavioral health clinicians to respond to complex student mental health needs. The grant dollars also can be used for any other mental health service or product necessary to improve or maintain the mental health of students and staff.
Board President Kevin Delancey said the district has utilized those funds to provide counselors and/or social workers for the students. He also said the grant was on the agenda to allow for the public to speak and give input regarding how the grant dollars should be used. That is a requirement for the district to get the grant funding.
Pine River Interim Superintendent Heidi Hayes said the agenda item was giving time to the public to give input and suggestions on what they would like to see the grant dollars used for.
“We know that mental health is a huge concern for our students and staff and we wanted to offer the opportunity to give suggestions,” she said. “There wasn’t much conversation on it, but with a lot of the state grants, you need to allow for time for public input.”
Also during the meeting, the board accepted resignations/retirement letters from three teachers with a combined 92 years of teaching experience. Those three teachers included Dawn Vanderhoof (36 years), Bobby Crouch (31 years) and Tammy Moored (25 years).
“We congratulated them on their retirements, wished the best and told them they would be missed,” Delancey said.
The board also recognized the honor graduates of the Class of 2023. They included Elizabeth Rigling, Katie Partridge, Jersey Johnson, Destiny Burns-Bowyer, Amanda Hill, Mia Kulpa, Isabelle Nethers, Madison Smith, Allie Barber, Alayna Nichols, Carter Lewis, Lillian Pylman, Austin Dean, Gabriel Reid and Evan Esiline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.