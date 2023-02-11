Monday might be the last time in the next several weeks the Pine River Board of Education is not engulfed during its meetings with finding the district’s next leader.
At least on paper, Monday’s Pine River Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting is light on agenda items. Board president Kevin Delancey said outside of the school improvement teams presenting updates, there is not much on the agenda. He also said nothing connected to the current superintendent search the district is undertaking will be discussed.
“We are kind of just waiting. At the beginning of March we will have a meeting (about the superintendent search), interviews and things like that,” he said.
With the search criteria established in January, the next part of the superintendent process will occur in early March. It is at that time that the board should receive access to candidate materials. By March 6, there will be another workshop meeting for the interview preparation of the candidates. At that meeting, the board also would select the candidates for the first interviews.
On March 13 and March 14, the schedule has the board holding the first round of interviews. On March 22 and March 23, the schedule includes finalist visits and interviews. At the end of those interviews, the board would select its choice and start the process of contract negotiations. The goal would be to have the new superintendent in the district by mid-April or as negotiated.
The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Pine River High School/Middle School Media Center, 17445 Pine River School Road.
