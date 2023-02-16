LEROY — With the current superintendent search about to pick up steam once the calendar flips to March, the Pine River Area Board of Education had a relatively quick meeting.
The recent Pine River Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting consisted of two presentations, including one from the school improvement teams and one that focused on recent Pine River graduates and where they are now, according to Pine River board president Kevin Delancey.
When it came to the school improvement presentation, Delancey said it discussed student growth from fall to winter and in particular the recent announcement Pine River Area Elementary was named a Reward School.
Reward Schools are those schools identified annually as being high-achieving public schools. Any school not identified as a low-performing school and meeting the following criteria, including schools that earned a letter grade of “A” in any of the indicators of student proficiency, student growth and performance among peers can be named a Reward School. High schools in particular also could be considered a Reward School if they have a four-year graduation rate of at least 99%.
This was the first time the elementary achieved that status as a Reward School. The board was alerted to this during its January board meeting.
“We knew about this (being a Reward School). This was the report that came out and the presentation of that,” he said.
Delancey also said there was no discussion regarding the current superintendent search and the next meeting regarding the search process is scheduled for March 6.
By March 6, there will be another workshop meeting for the interview preparation of the candidates. Applications are being accepted for the position through the end of February. At that March 6 meeting, the board also is expected to select the candidates for the first interviews.
On March 13 and March 14, the superintendent search schedule designed in January has the board holding the first round of interviews. On March 22 and March 23, the schedule includes finalist visits and interviews. At the end of those interviews, the board would select its choice and start the process of contract negotiations.
The goal would be to have the new superintendent in the district by mid-April or as negotiated.
