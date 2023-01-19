LEROY — The Pine River Area Schools Board of Education leadership positions stayed the same after the first meeting of 2023 was held Monday.
During Monday’s board meeting, the board voted to keep Kevin Delancey as president, Heather Smith as vice president, Tom Shook as treasurer and Katy Draper as secretary. The board also voted to continue meeting at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month except for July. During July, there is no meeting scheduled.
Delancey said the board leadership stayed the same as it was for the final four months of 2022 after former board president Jim Peterson retired in August.
At the Aug. 22 Pine River board meeting, Peterson’s retirement letter was accepted by the board after the district received the correspondence a few days before. In the letter, Peterson said it was an honor to serve the district and a privilege to serve as the board’s president during the last 13 years.
Delancey also said it was announced that the elementary school was named a Reward School as part of the Michigan School Grades Report.
Reward Schools are those schools identified annually as being high-achieving public schools. Any school not identified as a low-performing school and meeting the following criteria, including schools that earned a letter grade of “A” in any of the indicators of student proficiency, student growth and performance among peers can be named a Reward School. High schools in particular also could be considered a Reward School if they have a four-year graduation rate of at least 99%.
“The elementary school was working hard, it was a goal put in place and they achieved it,” Delancey said. “We are proud of them.”
Pine River Area Elementary Principal and Interim Superintendent Heidi Hayes said there are other school within the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District that also received this status, but this was the first time for the elementary. For that reason, she said this was a reason celebrate and reflect on the staff’s hard work.
“Our index score also was very good this year, so we were proud of our performance/ratings on these two things at our elementary,” she said. “So, overall, I’m just very proud of our staff. Every day I watch the amount of time, patience and love that each and every staff member gives of themselves to our students. It’s absolutely amazing.”
As for the superintendent search that started after former superintendent Matt Lukshaitis resigned from his position effective Dec. 5, Delancey said there is a separate meeting that has been scheduled at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 to bring the board up-to-date on that process.
During that meeting, Delancey said Michigan Association of Schools Boards consultant Shawn Lewis-Lakin will be going over the data collected via the multiple public focus group meetings and the online survey that concluded on Jan. 13. Lewis-Lakin has said the data collected will be used by the board as they develop superintendent selection criteria.
While the public’s input is a critical part of the overall process, Lewis-Lakin previously said the selection of the superintendent is a board responsibility and is arguably the most important task given to them by the community when the board members are elected.
