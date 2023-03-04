LEROY — The resumes and applications were received and the Pine River Area Schools Board of Education is about to start the intense process of finding the district’s next superintendent Monday.
Board president Kevin Delancey said it was his understanding that he and the rest of the board would receive the packet of applicants Friday before Monday’s board meeting with Michigan Association of School Boards Consultant Shawn Lewis-Lakin.
While the board is getting that packet before Monday’s meeting, Delancey said the goal of the upcoming meeting is to decide to whom an interview offer should be extended and to compile a list of interview questions to ask. Once that occurs, interviews are expected to be conducted over two days the following week. Delancey said follow-up interviews with finalist candidate(s) would be scheduled after that.
As of Friday morning, Delancey said he had not seen the candidate packet that Lewis-Lakin was sending the board or the number of candidates who had applied for the position. He said the hope was that they had double-digits in terms of the number of candidates who applied.
“Being the first rodeo (for many of the board members), I don’t know what to expect, especially with the different job market,” he said. “We will see what happens. It would be nice to have a handful to pick from. This is pretty new to all of us.”
In December, Lewis-Lakin presented his plan that included a timeline that incorporated each step of the process. The board also determined what that timeline should be, gave input to the preliminary posting and picked a salary range for the position. That range was $105,000 to $130,000.
The timeline included stakeholder input meetings and an online survey. With the search criteria established in January, the next part of the process occurred on Friday, when the board received access to candidate materials. The next step is Monday’s board workshop meeting for interview preparation and selection of the interview candidates.
On March 13 and March 14, the schedule has the board holding the first round of interviews. On March 22 and March 23, the schedule includes finalist visits and interviews. At the end of those interviews, the board would select its choice and start the process of contract negotiations. The goal would be to have the new superintendent in the district by mid-April or as negotiated.
Effective Monday, Dec. 5, former superintendent Matt Lukshaitis’ resignation became effective. The main purpose of the move, according to Lukshaitis, was to allow him and his wife to relocate near their children and grandchildren. Lukshaitis said in a release that he was grateful to the district’s board of education, administrators, teachers and staff. He also said he was grateful to the student body of the district and its community during his nearly nine years as superintendent.
The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Pine River High School/Middle School Media Center, 17445 Pine River School Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.