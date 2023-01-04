LEROY — The process to find a new superintendent at Pine River Area Schools started last month and now the public will have a chance to voice their needs and wants for the next district leader.
The Pine River Board of Education is soliciting community and staff input on the qualities, experiences and skills needed in the new superintendent. This can be accomplished by completing an online survey, attending one of the various upcoming meetings to offer input or by doing both.
Last month, the board opted to utilize the expertise of the Michigan Association of Schools Boards and consultant Shawn Lewis-Lakin to assist them with the process.
Lewis-Lakin will be holding multiple meetings next week to give the community and Pine River staff the chance to provide input. Parents, teachers, staff members, students and community members are all invited to share their perspectives.
While the district’s transportation, high school, middle school and elementary staff, as well as administrators, will have meetings just for them to provide this input, the district’s parents and community will have two meetings they can attend.
The first will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, while the second will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Both will be in the Pine River Middle School/High School Media Center.
“The Pine River Board of Education and I are committed to being very intentional and transparent in the search process,” Lewis-Lakin said. “Through the stakeholder input survey and the in-person meetings with stakeholder groups, public input on district strengths and challenges will be gathered. We will also be asking for input on the educational and professional background desired in the next superintendent, as well as key traits the next superintendent should possess.”
Lewis-Lakin said all of this input gathered will be shared with the board as they develop superintendent selection criteria. While this input is a critical part of the overall process, Lewis-Lakin said the selection of the superintendent is a board responsibility and is arguably the most important task given to them by the community when the community elects them to serve as board members.
Pine River Board of Education President Kevin Delancey said the survey and the upcoming public meetings are one-way parents and the community can get involved. He also said he is hopeful, between the surveys and the upcoming meetings, that the district can get a good representation of the Pine River community.
“I’m a big believer that parents are the ultimate authority in their child’s education, and this is one way they can do that,” he said. “We have the online survey as well, so they can fill it out and have their voices heard without having to give up an afternoon or take time off work.”
Delancey also said members of the board will not be present at the meetings, and Lewis-Lakin said his experience has shown a handful of people typically show up at each meeting.
In December, Lewis-Lakin presented his plan for the Pine River superintendent search that included a timeline that incorporated each step of the process. The board also determined what that timeline should be, gave input to the preliminary posting and picked a salary range for the position. That range was $105,000 to $130,000.
Effective as of 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, former superintendent Matt Lukshaitis’ resignation became effective. The main purpose of the move was to allow Lukshaitis and his wife to relocate near their children and grandchildren. Lukshaitis said in a release that he was grateful to the district’s board of education, administrators, teachers and staff. He also said he was grateful to the student body of the district and its community during his nearly nine years as superintendent.
When asked last week if he was retired after his resignation, Lukshaitis reiterated he was resigned but said nothing more.
In February 2014, the board held two days of interviews for five candidates chosen from a total of 18 for its superintendent position after then-superintendent Jim Ganger informed the board of his retirement plans. After that process, two candidates were picked as finalists. One, however, took his name out of consideration, leaving only one candidate — Lukshaitis.
He began work as superintendent on July 1, 2014.
During his time at the helm, the district had ups and downs. There were the two bonds he helped to get passed and the celebration of the district’s 50th anniversary, but there also were student deaths, the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, a hazing incident involving the Pine River football team.
Information on the search process is available at the district webpage, www.pineriver.org, and the “Superintendent Search” news item will be updated regularly throughout the search process. If someone from the Pine River community is interested in filling out the online survey it can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.