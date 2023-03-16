LEROY — There were five, then it was narrowed to four, and recently, the Pine River Area Schools Board of Education narrowed down its superintendent candidates to the final two.
This puts the board and the district on track to have the next superintendent, at the very least, chosen before the students and staff leave for spring break.
Michelle Gill, superintendent, transportation director and principal at Powell Township School and Jack Ledford, superintendent at Waldron Area Schools, were the two candidates the school board invited back for second interviews to be held on Wednesday, March 22, according to board president Kevin Delancey.
Delancey said Ledford will be interviewed starting at 5:30 p.m. with Gill scheduled to be interviewed starting at 7 p.m. At the end of the March 22 interviews, the board could select its choice and start the process of contract negotiations. The goal is to have the new superintendent in the district by mid-April or as negotiated.
Delancey also said he is looking forward to asking more questions and getting to know both Gill and Ledford better.
“It has been a whirlwind since the beginning of March. It’s been fast-paced, but it’s been good. We had two good nights of interviews and discussion amongst the board and I’m looking forward to the next round of interviews,” he said.
Before the interviews start, Delancey said there will be a community meet and greet with the two candidates from 4 to 5 p.m. in rooms 67 and 68.
In December, Michigan Association of School Boards Consultant Shawn Lewis-Lakin presented his plan that included a timeline that incorporated each step of the process. The board also determined what that timeline should be, gave input to the preliminary posting and picked a salary range for the position. That range was $105,000 to $130,000.
In January, stakeholder input meetings were held, which focused on gathering input from district administration, elementary, middle and high school teachers and staff, transportation staff and parents/community. There also was an online survey available for any stakeholders to fill out, which was closed on Jan. 13.
The meetings and the survey helped to create the criteria the new superintendent needed to fit. These criteria included a responsive candidate with strong communication skills, a collaborative leader, honest, ethical, transparent in all matters, visible, and approachable and accessible to staff, students and members of the community.
On March 13 and March 14, the board held the first round of interviews.
Effective Monday, Dec. 5, former superintendent Matt Lukshaitis’ resignation became effective. The main purpose of the move, according to Lukshaitis, was to allow him and his wife to relocate near their children and grandchildren.
During his time at the helm, the district had ups and downs. There were the two bonds he helped to get passed and the celebration of the district’s 50th anniversary, but there also were student deaths, the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, a hazing incident involving the Pine River football team.
The interviews are open to the public and will be held at the Pine River Middle School/High School Media Center, 17445 Pine River School Road.
