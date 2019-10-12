Pine River board to discuss seeking new bond proposal Monday

LEROY — More than four years after it opted to seek a voter-approved bond proposal, the Pine River Area Board of Education will be talking about seeking a new one Monday.
Under the New Business portion of Monday’s meeting agenda, a roughly $3.9 million bond proposal is listed. Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said the current debt rate for the district 3.26 mills. The proposed bond would replace one that is ending and would be for 15 years, Lukshaitis said.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to grow and repair our buildings without negatively impacting the taxes of our homeowners,‘ he said. “We’ve found a way where the bond proposal would, in effect, simply replace the current homeowner’s taxes — absolutely no increase whatsoever in the millage rate.‘
If the board opts to move forward, Lukshaitis said it would help the district expand classroom space at the elementary by 4,700 square feet for art, music, reading instruction and therapy room for intermediate school district-provided student services. It also would help to address some concerns at the middle school/high school facility including the bus garage ceiling and heater; locker rooms at the high school and middle school, fencing at the track and bleachers for the visiting sidelines.
Lukshaitis also said the proposed bond would address tuckpointing at both buildings, middle school/high school art room upgrades, a roofed pavilion at the elementary for students during extreme weather and sanitation pond issues including fencing.
“This bond is all about the security and safety and the school experience for our kids,‘ Lukshaitis said.
February 2016 was the last time the Pine River Area Schools Board of Education agreed to seek voter approval of a bond proposal. That time it was to address failing roofs, building security and other safety concerns. Voters supported the measure in May 2016 and it resulted in about $5.8 million for the district. Before the start of the current school year, the final project of the bond was completed when the gym floor at the high school was finished
If the board moves forward with this bond proposal, Lukshaitis said the district would go to the department of treasury by December and place the proposal on the May 5, 2020, ballot.
The Pine River Area School Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Pine River High School/Middle School Media Center, 17445 Pine River School Road.
