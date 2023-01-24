Pine River board to get superintendent search update on community meetings, online surveys

LEROY — The direction the Pine River Area Schools will take regarding the search for a new superintendent should be a little more in focus after an upcoming meeting.
Michigan Association of School Boards Consultant Shawn Lewis-Lakin will again be in front of the board for a special workshop meeting that is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The board is scheduled to hold the workshop meeting to hear a report on stakeholder input from Lewis-Lakin and develop selection criteria. It is also at this meeting that the board is scheduled to determine if there is a strong internal candidate the members are interested in pursuing. If they believe there is, then they would pursue that opportunity before opening the position up to outside candidates.
If they decide to open up the position to outside candidates, the posting would close at the end of February. In December, Lewis-Lakin presented his plan that included a timeline that incorporated each step of the process.
The board also determined what that timeline should be, gave input to the preliminary posting and picked a salary range for the position. That range was $105,000 to $130,000.
The timeline included the stakeholder input meetings, held earlier this month. Those meetings focused on gathering input from district administration, elementary, middle and high school teachers and staff, transportation staff and parents/community. There also was an online survey available for any stakeholders to fill out, which was closed on Jan. 13.
Following Wednesday’s meeting, and if no internal candidate is sought, the next part of the process would occur on March 3. It is at that time that the board would receive access to candidate materials. By March 6, there will be another workshop meeting for the interview preparation of the candidates. It is at that workshop meeting that the board also would select the candidates for the first interviews.
On March 13 and March 14, the schedule has the board holding the first round of interviews. On March 22 and March 23, the schedule includes finalist visits and interviews. At the end of those interviews, the board would select its choice and start the process of contract negotiations. The goal would be to have the new superintendent in the district by mid-April or as negotiated.
Effective Monday, Dec. 5, former superintendent Matt Lukshaitis’ resignation became effective. The main purpose of the move, according to Lukshaitis, was to allow him and his wife to relocate near their children and grandchildren. Lukshaitis said in a release that he was grateful to the district’s board of education, administrators, teachers and staff. He also said he was grateful to the student body of the district and its community during his nearly nine years as superintendent.
When asked if he was retired after his resignation, Lukshaitis reiterated he was resigned but said nothing more.
In February 2014, the board held two days of interviews for five candidates chosen from a total of 18 for its superintendent position after then-superintendent Jim Ganger informed the board of his retirement plans. After that process, two candidates were picked as finalists. One, however, took his name out of consideration, leaving only one candidate, Lukshaitis.
He began work as superintendent on July 1, 2014.
During his time at the helm, the district had ups and downs. There were the two bonds he helped to get passed and the celebration of the district’s 50th anniversary, but there also were student deaths, the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, a hazing incident involving the Pine River football team.
The board workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Pine River High School/Middle School Media Center, 17445 Pine River School Road.
