Pine River board to have a busy Monday

LEROY — On Monday, the Pine River Area Schools Board of Education will have a busy afternoon and night.
On Monday, the board is scheduled to hold the first two interviews for candidates vying for the position of the district’s superintendent, with the final two candidates scheduled for interviews the following day. If that wasn’t enough, the board also is scheduled to have its regular board meeting after Monday’s final superintendent candidate interview. Pine River board president Kevin Delancey said there will be a brief intermission before the start of the regularly scheduled board meeting.
As for the interviews, Delancey said there is excitement amongst the board members about nearing the end of the process that started late last year. He believes the four individuals scheduled for interviews are quality candidates.
The four candidates who will be interviewed include Michelle Gill, superintendent, transportation director and principal at Powell Township School; Kyle Krol, director of literacy and curriculum at Benton Harbor Schools; Jack Ledford, superintendent at Waldron Area Schools; and Michael Joslyn, former superintendent at Caro Community Schools. Gill and Krol will be interviewed at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, on March 13, while Ledford and Joslyn will be interviewed at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, on March 14.
After the final candidate is interviewed, it was decided at March 6 meeting that the board will decide how many they may want to bring back the next week for a second round of interviews. The hope is that the board will offer the position to a candidate before the district starts its spring break.
As for the regularly scheduled meeting, which is tentatively scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., Delancey said there wasn’t much on the agenda but one topic of interest is the scheduled budget presentation. He said the district had been waiting on some data related to special education and now that that has been received, the board will be given updates on the district’s current budget as well as the projected budget for the next fiscal year starting July 1.
“It’s going to show where we are at and then where we are headed in the future,” Delancey said of the budget presentation.
The board is scheduled to meet beginning at 5 p.m. for the first superintendent candidate at 5 p.m. in Pine River High School/Middle School Media Center, 17445 Pine River School Road.
