Pine River BOE approves school calendar for 2020-21

LEROY — While many local schools are looking to figure out final events for the current school year such as prom and graduation, the Pine River Area Schools Board of Education recently approved the calendar for the upcoming school year.
The board voted unanimously to adopt a calendar starting school two weeks before Labor Day. School is set to begin for students on Wednesday, Aug. 26 for the 2020-2021 school year and teachers will begin on Monday, Aug. 24. Open houses will be that Monday, Aug. 24, from 4-6 p.m. at elementary school and 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the middle and high school.
Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said starting the new school year earlier will help to shorten the gap between missed classroom instructional time for both teachers and students. He also said the board and the district are excited to have a plan that moves forward and sets the stage for a great new school year.
While no one can predict how and when social distancing laws will be lifted or the impact, Lukshaitis said the district is readying for a return to the classroom and a return to a form of normal.
“Regardless of face-to-face or continuing to offer instruction remotely, Pine River is here to educate,‘ Lukshaitis said. “Of course, we all are hoping for a return to the classroom — we miss our students. It can be hard on everyone, all this not knowing, but by pushing out this calendar, we are hoping folks can start planning.‘
In April, the district announced it would hold the Class of 2020's graduation ceremony on May 17, which is this weekend. When the decision was announced, a letter penned by Pine River High School Principal Brent Ruppert said with some students joining the military, leaving the state for college, technical school, or a career, bumping the ceremony to sometime in July or August didn't make sense.
To ensure the entire class was together for the milestone the district opted for the May date.
Due to the current restrictions regarding any gathering, the format for graduation will be changed, but there will be some traditional moments, such as speeches and the senior video. This includes pre-recording specific parts of the ceremony, which will be copied on a flash drive provided to the seniors on the day of graduation.
The letter also said at 2 p.m. on May 17 there will be a commencement at the high school in a parade-like format. The name of each graduating senior will be announced and seniors and their families will be allowed in one private vehicle to line up and down Pine River School Road to the north of the high school. The line will wrap around to the west on 18 Mile Road.
