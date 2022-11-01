LEROY —Graduates from Pine River High School have been recognized for the past seven years and the next round of Pine River High School Hall of Fame nominations are being sought.
Those graduates who went on after finishing their high school careers as individuals to contribute to society as a whole in a role bringing credit to Pine River Area Schools, the area and/or humanity can be nominated. This includes stand-out high school athletes or scholars, Pine River employees who significantly impacted the school and/or community and Pine River athletic or academic teams who achieved greatness and were and are especially symbolic of what it means to be a great team. Philanthropists, benefactors and donors also can be considered.
The community is asked to help provide nominations. Any student, student-athlete, coach, teacher, administrator or community member from Luther, LeRoy, Tustin or Pine River High School who fits the above definition for recognition is eligible.
“Over the last seven years, we have had the chance to recognize the accomplishments of some of Pine River’s absolute very best,” Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said. “We have been able to show our appreciation and acknowledge the positive impact of tremendous individuals and past teams. We are asking our community, staff, and alumni now for help in making the 2023 ceremony just as special.”
Buck Pride Group President Kim Miller said the booster club is looking forward to reviewing nominees and making the difficult choice of picking the new inductees.
As for the timeline, nominations can be submitted through Nov. 2 and once submitted, they are good for three years for an individual and four years for a team. From Nov. 2 through Nov. 15, nominations will be screened and researched, and then a final recommendation will be made to the Buck Pride Group for the 2023 hall of fame induction class.
For more details and to nominate an individual or team, please see the qualifications and FAQ sheet and nomination form available on the Pine River Area Schools website at www.pineriver.org or the Buck Pride Group website at www.buckpride.com. Pre-printed forms also are available at the Pine River Area Schools Central Office, 17445 Pine River Road, LeRoy.
