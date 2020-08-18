LEROY — On the night of Aug. 4, Matt Lukshaitis was on the internet a lot.
As the superintendent of Pine River, Lukshaitis was checking the results of the recent August Primary. After a delay in May, the district sought the passage of a bond proposal that will allow for continued improvements at all fo the district's facilities/buildings.
The bond passed and passed easily after the polls closed and the votes were counted. Lukshaitis said this new bond will allow the work started after the passage of the 2016 bond.
"We did have overwhelming support. We feel that is because they (the community) believe in our schools and students. We have a high percentage of folks who work or teach (in the district), graduated from Pine River, or from an adjacent school system," he said. "It is built on community pride. I'm extremely proud of our kids, staff, and community. It is as much a family as I have ever felt in a school district."
The bond the district voters approved earlier this month will allow the district’s elementary, middle, and high schools up to date in some needed areas including new classrooms, Title and special needs instructional rooms, and offices.
Issues the bond will address include adding elementary school classrooms and offices, replacing elementary fire alarms and ventilation systems, lockers, kitchen flooring, and gymnasium padding. It also includes middle school and high school locker room renovations, art and science room renovations, middle school boiler replacement, replacing windows, door locksets, and restroom partitions in all three buildings.
Other improvements include fencing around the new track and installing a set of visitor bleachers for track meets and football games, an outdoor, covered playground pavilion for the elementary, addressing Sanitation Pond needs at the middle-high school, renovations and repairs in the middle school and high school cafeterias and kitchens, and plumbing fixtures and upgrades to LED lighting throughout the district.
"We were extremely compressed and have been for a while. Even with the 2016 bond where we made great strides and improvements, we still didn't address the space issue," Lukshaitis said. "We have been living with sharing rooms for art and music at the elementary. The reality at the elementary is it was built in 1937. Some of the spaces we were using for things can't be used anymore."
The building of classrooms and offices at the elementary includes a 4,700 square foot wing that will come out of the existing third-grade hallway and go west toward the school's sidewalk, according to Lukshaitis. He said there will be three classrooms on one side and three office spaces.
He said when staff from the intermediate school district such as speech therapist or occupational therapist came there was no designated space for them to work. With the passing of the bond they now will have space and more importantly privacy to do their jobs.
The bond vote will be a 0.0 millage rate increase for the $3.9 million the bond would generate, according to previous statements made by Lukshaitis.
The last payment on the 2011 bond, which included refinancing the 1996 bond to save money, will be paid in full in December. With voter approval of the bond, the district will maintain its present millage rate for 15 years and nine months in exchange for $3.9 million to do the needed improvements at all three school buildings.
The board had previously voted to put the bond on the May 5 ballot, but in March it unanimously voted to withdraw the proposal from the ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Lukshiatis said with people trying to figure out how to handle life with COVID-19, pay rent, mortgages, provide childcare, and obtain supplies for the home, the last thing the district wanted was to have people worry about a two-step, mail-in bond proposal.
In March, the district was contacted by Osceola County Clerk Karen Bluhm in reference to polls being closed for the May 5 election by gubernatorial order. The contact was made late in the afternoon on March 17.
Lukshaitis said if the district wanted to proceed with the election it could, but it would be decided entirely by absentee ballot.
As for the next steps, Lukshaitis said the district had its first meeting with the architect and construction manager last week. They toured the buildings and talked about smaller projects they could accomplish during the winter months such as projects involving doors and ADA compliance. In September, Lukshaitis said the timeline should be finalized.
"The hope is by mid-December bids will go out with the idea that construction will start by Summer 2021," he said. "Everything will depend on executive orders, phases, and what is allowed and what's not allowed. The hope is we will be open by fall 2021."
With the new school year set to start soon, Lukshaitis said it's definitely not going to be a normal one but the passage of the bond will allow the district to start in a celebratory mood.
"We have good things going for us. The community is behind us. They want and I want to see the kids come to school," he said. "We are so ready to see our kids return," he said. "We want to return, for lack of a better term, normalcy. We know there is a long way to go and hurdles we must face, but passing the bond does make us feel we are doing this together."
