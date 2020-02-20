LEROY — On Tuesday, Pine River Area Schools will be building school pride with the first “Building a Buckhood‘ night.
The event starts at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the high school gym during the JV/varsity boys basketball games. Students who attend will get a free T-shirt, which the boys and girls varsity basketball teams will autograph at halftime of the JV game.
Pine River Area Elementary students are making signs to help cheer on the teams as they play. The third-grade students from the elementary school also will be singing the national anthem at the varsity game.
Pine River Area Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes said the boys varsity players come to the school to mentor her students and volunteer. She also said her students look up to those players and as a result, the elementary decided to put this event together. As a bonus, all elementary school families will get free admission to the game.
