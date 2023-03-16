LEROY — One Pine River Area Schools bus was involved in an early morning crash after the driver experienced a medical-related emergency.
In a press release, Pine River High School Principal Brent Ruppert said at nearly 8 a.m. Thursday, a bus was involved in a crash. The press release said the bus left the road and struck a cluster of trees off 18 Mile Road between 185th Avenue and Tustin Road.
An ambulance was immediately dispatched and arrived at the scene along with the district's school resource officer. The driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital but was conscious and responsive, according to the district's release. The Pine River Area Schools' transportation director also went to the scene with another bus, and with the assistance of an EMS technician and the school resource officer, loaded students on the bus.
The students, who ranged from fourth grade to 12th grade, were brought to the middle school/high school complex and were taken to the cafeteria. At the cafeteria, the students who requested were checked out by EMS personnel, the press release said. No students, however, were transported for additional medical attention.
The press release indicated that all students were able to contact their parents and any student who was involved in the crash could be signed out to leave with their parents. Those who didn't leave with their parents went to class and resumed their school day, according to the release.
In the release, Ruppert said all students who were riding on the bus did a great job of staying calm and being helpful. It was also indicated that there was no anticipated disruption for the afternoon bus run.
In addition to Pine River administration and employees, Tustin Fire and Rescue, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Osceola County EMS and Peterson's Towing responded to the crash.
