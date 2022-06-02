LEROY — Recently, Pine River Area Elementary students learned an important lesson.
While most of the year, math, reading and writing are what students are focused on, the lesson of this recent endeavor was more about teaching kindness and giving back. As a result, Pine River Area Elementary students donated hundreds of boxes of cereal to Uplift Pine River Area Kids.
During fall 2016, a small group of community members within the district expressed an interest in providing weekly bags of food to area students so they had food on the weekends. Food insecurity within the district and the Cadillac area is a real problem for many families, and for students experiencing these food emergencies, it is magnified on the weekends.
From that initial meeting in 2016, Uplift Pine River Area Kids was established.
With the end of the year nearing, Pine River Area Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes said the school wanted to do a service project where the students had the opportunity to give back.
“Teaching math, reading and writing is important but this type of thing is teaching kindness and giving back is just as important,” Hayes said. “The pride students had when they walked into school each morning of the two-week cereal box drive was so amazing and heartwarming to see as they carried their boxes of cereal ready to donate.”
While the initial goal was to donate 275 boxes of cereal, the students exceeded that goal and brought in 310 boxes, according to Hayes. On May 27, Hayes said the elementary held an assembly and invited representatives from the Uplift program to accept the donation.
She also said every week, they talk with students about being brave, understanding, committed and kind and the cereal box drive was a great way for them to show their kindness.
“The best part was lining these boxes up all around the gym, counting down and then watching the domino cereal boxes fall down,” Hayes said. “Students and even adults cheered in excitement and pride.”
