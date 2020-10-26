LEROY — Pine River Area Schools will be closed both Monday and Tuesday after the district found out a student attending the high school tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement was made on the school’s website Sunday, www.pineriver.org, and the district is waiting on guidance from Central Michigan District Health Department, according to information on the district’s website. The information also said the district is following its established internal protocols and will use the closure to deep clean all the district’s buildings. The district also plans on conducting contact tracing.
The information on the district’s website also said all contact tracing will be handled by the health department. If a student and/or their family does not receive a phone call from the health department there will be no further action needed for that student and/or family.
The hope is the district will reopen on Wednesday. While the closure is in place, all extra-curricular and athletic meetings, events, contests, and practices will be canceled, according to the information on the district’s website.
