LEROY — On Friday, not much more was known regarding the cancellation of the remainder of the Pine River varsity football season as the school community tried to make sense of the situation.
Rumors and hearsay regarding the situation were common after news broke Thursday, but the fact remained the Bucks’ would not be taking the field this week or the next. The Bucks were scheduled to host Houghton Lake on Saturday and then close the regular season on Oct. 22 at Chippewa Hills. Saturday’s game was to be senior night.
Requests for additional comments from Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis and coaching staff were not immediately returned, but Pine River football parent Jennifer Martin said football is close to her family’s heart. Her son plays on the junior varsity team, which will finish its season. Her husband is cousins with the Bucks’ varsity head coach Terry Martin.
While the canceling of the season is sad especially for the seniors on the team, Jennifer said if a lesson is not learned from this situation, that would be more unfortunate.
“Knowing the actions that lead up to this, I am proud of Pine River to take a stand and make such a statement, even if it’s at the expense of our season,” she said. “Pine River is setting a precedence of what’s most important; the well-being of our children. It lays the foundation for others to follow suit in a no-tolerance school.”
In today’s society where teens may feel untouchable for their actions, Jennifer said a bold move such as canceling the season is necessary to have a positive impact. She also said it speaks volumes to the players on the team who may have considered the situation a joking matter, the seriousness of their actions.
On Thursday, Lukshaitis said in a press release the initial investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment by student-athletes found more and more evidence of a larger problem.
“As part of an investigation into allegations concerning bullying and harassment, it has become apparent that our current varsity football team has developed a toxic culture that we as a school district cannot accept.
"This investigation has mushroomed into a handful of investigations, all stemming from similar incidents where bullying and harassment have been discovered. While not every player on the varsity football team has actively taken part, many members of the team stood idly by and said nothing while these things occurred, creating a culture of bullying and hazing. This is not okay."
Lukshaitis continued in the press release by saying that wins and losses on the football field mean little when compared to the integrity of the program and the school district.
“We are canceling football for the remainder of the season because integrity means more to us than winning or losing. Our pride is on the line,” he said. “We cannot allow young men to bully other young men through an abuse of position or power. Hazing and bullying have no place on a football or in a school district.”
On Friday, Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool confirmed his office had an open investigation into a hazing incident at Pine River High School. He said he could not go into details of what was being alleged because it is an ongoing investigation. He also said once the investigation was completed, the file would be forwarded to the Osceola County Prosecutor’s Office for review and the issuance of potential charges.
With her son still having a few years left in his high school football playing career, Jennifer Martin said this incident doesn’t change that plan. She said if nothing had been done she might feel differently.
“Knowing the situation in detail, if it wasn’t dealt with then it could change my opinion on him playing football,” she said.
Although she said she knows the situation in detail, Jennifer declined to discuss what happened due to the police investigation. She did say, however, that many teens are desperate to belong and attempt to fit in through bullying, trying to be cool and complying with peer pressure. If a change will ever occur, Jennifer said it must start in the school setting.
“It is time for a culture change and leaders developing healthy role models with empathy who are unwilling to stand by as a bystander is a great start,” she said. “I would hope any opponent would respect and fully support this decision, and if not, they should probably take a closer look at the integrity of their role in developing these kids to be the best that they can be.”
