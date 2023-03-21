LEROY — On Wednesday, the Pine River Area Schools community will have the chance to meet the person who could become the district’s next superintendent.
On Wednesday, the school board is scheduled to have two, second interviews for the position with the two candidates they chose as finalists. Before the interviews start, however, there will be a community meet and greet with the two candidates from 4 to 5 p.m. in rooms 67 and 68.
This open house time provides the public the opportunity to meet each candidate and briefly interact with them. Those attending the candidate meet and greet should use the high school entrance.
Once the meet and greets for the two candidates are over, Michelle Gill, superintendent, transportation director and principal at Powell Township School and Jack Ledford, superintendent at Waldron Area Schools, will have their second interviews. The public will have the opportunity to provide written feedback to the board after each interview and following the open house.
Ledford will be interviewed starting at 5:30 p.m. with Gill scheduled to be interviewed starting at 7 p.m. At the end of Wednesday’s interviews, the board could select its choice and start the process of contract negotiations. The goal is to have the new superintendent in the district by mid-April or as negotiated.
Ledford has served as the superintendent and K-12 principal of his Hillsdale County school district since 2018. His career in education dates back to 1982 and includes stops with Victory Hills Christian Academy, Bear Lake Christian School, Grant Public Schools and multiple positions within Buckley Community Schools.
In addition to his work as an administrator and teacher, Ledford also has served as a coach and currently coaches varsity baseball at Buckley Community Schools.
Gill’s current job has her performing the duties of part-time superintendent, principal and transportation director for a school in the small Upper Peninsula town of Big Bay, which is just north of Marquette. She also teaches as a contingent adjunct professor in the Department of Education, Leadership and Public Service at Northern Michigan University in the Applied Workplace Leadership Program.
Gill’s majority of work history in the field of education comes from nearly 20 years of human resource management at Marquette Area Public Schools.
In December, Michigan Association of School Boards Consultant Shawn Lewis-Lakin presented his plan that included a timeline that incorporated each step of the process. The board also determined what that timeline should be, gave input to the preliminary posting and picked a salary range for the position. That range was $105,000 to $130,000.
In January, stakeholder input meetings were held, which focused on gathering input from district administration, elementary, middle and high school teachers and staff, transportation staff and parents/community. There also was an online survey available for any stakeholders to fill out, which was closed on Jan. 13.
The meetings and the survey helped to create the criteria the new superintendent needed to fit. These criteria included a responsive candidate with strong communication skills, a collaborative leader, honest, ethical, transparent in all matters, visible, and approachable and accessible to staff, students and members of the community.
On March 13 and March 14, the board held the first round of interviews.
Effective Monday, Dec. 5, former superintendent Matt Lukshaitis’ resignation became effective. The main purpose of the move, according to Lukshaitis, was to allow him and his wife to relocate near their children and grandchildren.
During his time at the helm, the district had ups and downs. There were the two bonds he helped to get passed and the celebration of the district’s 50th anniversary, but there also were student deaths, the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, a hazing incident involving the Pine River football team.
The meet and greet and interviews are open to the public. The interviews will be held at the Pine River Middle School/High School Media Center, 17445 Pine River School Road.
