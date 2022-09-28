LEROY — The Pine River Cross Country team is hosting its annual Cecil R. Burch Pine River Cross Country Invitational this weekend despite the course being targeted by vandals.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said it is sad that the course was targeted. On two different occasions, he said vandals went out and snapped off posts that hold guide rope that shows where turns are on the course and the home stretch of the course near the finish line.
Public toilets were knocked over and the booth that is used to keep officials dry or as concessions also was vandalized, Lukshaitis said. A police report has been filed.
“They stole all the signage, including the dedication plaque to Cecil Burch,” he said.
Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool confirmed that a deputy went out to the course on Sept. 23 to take a report. He said it appears that someone used a vehicle to push over the public toilets and knock down some of the posts.
The one silver lining is the volunteers coming together to fix the course before this weekend’s invitational named in honor of the famed Bucks coach. He also said the boosters also will be on hand to make food for those volunteers working to fix the course.
In 2010, the school’s cross country invitational was renamed the Cecil R. Burch Pine River Cross Country Invitational and the course is known as Burch Trail. It was named after the coach who spent 30 years teaching young men and women about life and running. Burch died in October 2010 after a short battle with cancer.
