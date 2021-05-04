CADILLAC — Riley Larr's future is bright and the Pine River junior will have his pick of career paths in heavy machinery after graduation.
Whether that means going to college, a trade school or entering the workforce right after high school is unknown right now, but there will be options. Riley recently finished third in the state at the SkillsUSA competition. Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center Heavy Equipment instructor Jim Johnson said Riley competed against other students from across the state in different areas related to the business of heavy machinery or heavy machinery repairs.
"It was an abbreviated competition this year. We (heavy machinery) were one of the only programs that had an actual in-person competition," Johnson said. "They did one student at a time and they competed in four areas. In a normal year, you'd have a dozen students there and they'd be competing in a dozen different competitions."
Historically, Johnson said the program at the CTC has had several students finish in third and second places, but only one has finished in first. With Riley doing so well this year, Johnson said he has the chance to finish in first place next year and qualify for the national competition.
"I tell him like they tell the NASCAR rookies, 'Follow the old guys around.' Unfortunately, he couldn't do that this year, but he just went in and took third place."
For Riley, his success in the competition and his newfound love of heavy machinery was a surprise this school year. While he had experience working on smaller cars like brakes, he had not done too much. He also said he had not worked on anything diesel. His first experience was the program at the CTC and it didn't take long for Riley to realize something clicked.
"I'm just trying to gather as much knowledge as I can while I'm here. I was still on edge coming into the program, but there were a few things I was interested in and I figured, 'Let's go for it,'" he said. "You know, try something new and it turned out great. I've learned tons."
As for the competition, Riley said he was confident in some of the stations he did but not everything. He said that is by design and so is the fact that you won't finish everything in the allotted time. It is a common feeling for competitors to feel they could have done more and for that reason, Riley said it was stressful waiting for results.
As for the future, Riley hasn't made any decisions, but he knows there will be options. He also said the opportunities are there for any student who wants to put in the work.
"There's so much opportunity. I've gotten so much opportunity here that I would never have gotten anywhere else," he said. "If you are willing to come here and work hard and you want to learn, you'll learn as much as you possibly can fit in your head."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.