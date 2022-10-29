LEROY — Several students at Pine River Area Elementary School were nominated to walk in their own parade as a celebration of their successes in and outside the classroom.
The parade, held Friday, was led by the Pine River Area High School drum line, who marched recognized students through the school while their peers and teachers cheered them on in the hall. Each participating student was presented with a certificate that included their name and a brief statement about why they were nominated.
Following the parade, celebrated students gathered on the playground to watch a special performance by the drum line. The festivities were a complete surprise to students, and as they lined up behind the high schoolers, their excitement was clear.
Pine River Elementary student Aspen Reddy said it felt good to be a part of the parade. Aspen was nominated by Pine River staff for being a B.U.C.K (Brave, Understanding, Committed, Kind) in the classroom.
“You have to respect everyone and respect the classroom rules and respect the other tools in the classroom,” she said.
Student Noah Vatdorf was also recognized for being a B.U.C.K in the classroom. Noah said that means he was “being good and listening to the teacher.”
Duane Flynn said his favorite part about walking in the parade was the drum line. He said he hopes he can do it again this year.
Friday’s parade was the first of many. Pine River Elementary Assistant Principal Jeremy DeVos said both the high school drum line performance and parade will now be a monthly event at the elementary school.
DeVos was inspired to organize the celebration after seeing the impact it had on students at Reed City Area Public Schools, where he was previously employed. At the end of each month, Pine River faculty and staff will be able to nominate a handful of students that they feel deserve some extra recognition, whether it be for good behavior, academic success or an act of kindness.
DeVos’s staff were not given any guidelines for what their students could be recognized for, which gives everyone the chance to be highlighted for their unique achievements.
“They’re gonna have kiddos that sometimes would never get this experience, and maybe a kiddo is struggling with giving a lot of effort, but they’re really good at using their nice words,” DeVos said. “And so you can kind of tailor that to your kids to fit the needs, so you can celebrate those things that kids are good at.”
Following the first parade, DeVos said he’s encouraging teachers to talk with their students about the experience and what they can do to participate in the future. Some teachers may set a classroom goal that students can strive to meet and earn their place in the parade.
The purpose of including the high school drum line is to provide the kids with special entertainment, but DeVos said it also gives them a chance to practice in front of an audience, and maybe inspire some elementary students to join drum line in the future.
Drum line member Amanda Hill said she and her fellow percussionists gave a more formal performance at the elementary school last month, but leading the student parade was a one-of-a-kind opportunity.
“I just loved to see their smiling faces,” she said.
Drum line selected two of their favorite songs to play for the elementary students, and percussionist Weston Hayes said the group has been rehearsing weekly to stay prepared for their parade performances. Hayes is looking forward to returning to the school on a monthly basis.
“It’s fun,” he said. “And it’ll just keep getting better and better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.