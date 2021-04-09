LEROY — It's not uncommon for people to dress up to celebrate an accomplishment, but the students of Pine River Area Elementary flipped the script on that.
With students back in classrooms, this week after spring break and the inability to celebrate the end of March is Reading Month before they left, students at the elementary were held in suspense to see if they met their month-long goal until they returned this week.
Pine River Area Elementary At-Risk School Success Worker Barbara Sicoli said it was decided the students would have one book to read and that book was "The Mouse and the Motorcycle" by Beverly Cleary.
Besides reading the book, there were various events with the book as a theme and special snack days, according to Sicoli. She also said teachers participated in tricycle races, which the final winner will be announced on April 9.
"We did a lot of things that were socially distanced but still made reading month a fun event for our kids," she said. "We made a special focus during the month on fluency for our kids and our literacy coach coordinated a literacy challenge that the kids worked on throughout the month."
If they continued to meet weekly goals with fluency, Sicoli said they would get a special treat at the end of the month and that is where assistant principal Aaron Schab came in. If the students met their fluency goal, Schab would dress in whatever the students picked.
There were tutu skirts, facemasks, a pig nose, a milk costume, a cookie, feathery boas, capes, a turtle shell, and more. You get the picture. The crazier the item, the squeals and cheers from the students got louder.
"The kids loved it. You clearly could hear them from the library. So we had a lot of fun and the kids always like reading month," Sicoli said.
The students will be watching the film adaptation of the book on April 9 and enjoying snacks as they watch it, according to Sicoli.
