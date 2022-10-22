LEROY — Nothing says fall like a visit to the pumpkin patch, but not every kid has the chance to go. Pine River Elementary staff decided to bring the pumpkin patch to them this year.
With the help of Norman Farms, students from Pine River Elementary had the chance to take the morning off of class and pick out their own pumpkin. Each classroom was taken on a hayride around the building before being dropped off at the patch.
Once they picked their perfect pumpkin, each student had their photo taken and were led to the playground for some cider and donuts.
Kindergartner Khila Krisch said she really liked going to the pumpkin patch at school. Khila has been to a pumpkin patch before, but said Pine River’s was different because she got to be with all her friends.
Khila’s classmate, Lydia Raymo, said she’s excited to bring her pumpkin home and carve it to look like Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” What Lydia enjoyed most about the pumpkin patch was all the fall scenery.
“I like to see all the pretty leaves on the trees, and I like to see them blow in the air,” she said.
Kindergartner Lucas Stafford said his pumpkin was so big, it was hard to carry. When he brings it home, he’ll carve it into a scary face.
Like Lucas, kindergartner Zoe Deverman said she’ll also be giving her pumpkin a spooky face.
Zoe’s favorite part of the day was when she got to take a group photo with her classmates and eat some donuts, since she doesn’t really like cider.
Pine River Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes said this is the second year the school has put together its own pumpkin patch, but Norman Farms has been donating pumpkins for students for many years.
She said the event would not be possible without her dedicated staff and parent volunteers, who showed up well before 7 a.m. Friday to set the pumpkins up.
There are no shortage of pumpkin patches and cider mills in northern Michigan, but that doesn’t mean every family has the chance to go and partake in the fun. Hayes said she and her staff wanted to make sure that every one of their students could have the pumpkin patch experience.
“This is something that they’re gonna go home and talk about,” she said. “This is something they’re going to remember next year and the year after, so to be able to be a part of those experiences makes it all worthwhile.”
