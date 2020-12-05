LEROY — True to their word, Barbara Sicoli and other Pine River Area Elementary School staff, were recently covered with silly string and five gallons of gravy.
As Pine River Area Elementary At-Risk School Success Worker, Sicoli was going to get covered in the gravy as a reward for the school’s students in reaching their goal for the annual Thanksgiving fundraiser/drive. It was a different format than in years past, according to Sicoli.
Instead of collecting food donations, the school decided to hold the penny war and the proceeds were used to purchase Thanksgiving meals for Pine River families in need. The celebration for the completed fundraiser/drive usually would have occurred on the last day before Thanksgiving break. This year, however, Mother Nature had other ideas.
The district had its first snow day of the current school year last week and Sicoli said while some would think she was out of the crosshairs of the students, that is not the case.
Sicoli said five classrooms were able to participate in the reward. The overall winner of the penny war was the "Green House," which included Casey Wanstead's first-grade class, Leslie Holmes' first-grade class, Brandon Bowman's second-grade class, and Phillip Ragatzki's third-grade class. However, the classroom raising the most was Angie Johnson's class, which allowed them to participate also.
Johnson's class got to silly string principal Heidi Hayes and assistant principal Aaron Schab, who dressed as Thanksgiving pilgrims, according to Sicoli. Holmes' class silly stringed special education teacher Andrea McCreedy, who was dressed as corn, while Bowman's class got to silly string their teacher, who dressed as pumpkin pie.
Ragatzki's class also got to silly string their teacher, who dressed as a turkey, while Wanstead's class got to douse Sicoli with gravy as she dressed as mashed potatoes.
"It was of course different because it was a virtual assembly, but it was important for us to have something 'normal' take place for our kids when so many other things have been canceled," Sicoli said. "I think we still made it very fun for the kids."
The premise for the penny war competition was simple. As in past years, Sicoli said groups of classes, also known as “houses," were paired together to work together and support each other during different projects and incentives. The winning “house" earned the right to turn Sicoli into mashed potatoes and gravy.
Overall, the students raised more than $1,200 for meals for Pine River families. With the money raised, the school was able to provide meals to 14 families within the district.
"We got a chance to celebrate their hard work, their kindness and generosity: all important traits that make our students the Mighty Bucks we are so proud of," she said.
Last year, Sicoli was covered in cranberry sauce, while the two previous years Hayes was “basted" with silly string or sprayed with whipped cream.
