Pine River elementary school success worker will fulfill Thanksgiving promise despite snow day

LEROY — Although she was spared Wednesday, Barbara Sicoli will get doused in gravy very soon.
As Pine River Area Elementary At-Risk School Success Worker, Sicoli was going to get covered in the gravy as a reward for the school’s students in reaching their goal for the annual Thanksgiving fundraiser/drive. This was a different format than in years past, according to Sicoli.
Instead of collecting food donations, the school decided to hold the penny war, in which the proceeds were used to purchase Thanksgiving meals for Pine River families in need. The celebration for the completed fundraiser/drive usually would have occurred on the last day before Thanksgiving break. This year, however, Mother Nature had other ideas.
Pine River was one of the schools in the area that had the first snow day of the current school year on Wednesday. Sicoli said while some would think she is out of the crosshairs of a filled gravy boat, likely held by the school’s principal Heidi Hayes, that is not the case.
“Because of COVID restrictions, we had planned to make our celebratory assembly a virtual one, so that all classes could view the winning house covering me in gravy,‘ she said via email. “While it has been put on hold because of the snow day, we will reschedule in the future because, quite frankly, I don’t think our kids will let me forget it.‘
The premise was simple for the friendly competition. As in past years, Sicoli said groups of classes, also known as “houses,‘ were paired together to work together and support each other during different projects and incentives. The winning “house‘ earned the right to turn Sicoli into mashed potatoes and gravy.
Overall, the students raised more than $1,200 for meals for Pine River families. With the money raised, the school was able to provide meals to 14 families within the district.
“I am incredibly proud of our students and community for coming together to help our Pine River families again, especially during these hard times,‘ she said. “Our kids enjoy doing this every year, not only because they like the competition and seeing me and other staff make a mess of ourselves, but they truly love helping others. Our little ones in the elementary have big, big hearts. This year was another success and I’m very proud of our students again this year.‘
Last year, Sicoli was covered in cranberry sauce, while the two previous years Hayes was “basted‘ with silly string or sprayed with whipped cream.
