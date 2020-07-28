LEROY — Tragedy has struck Pine River Area Schools as an elementary student was killed last week in an automobile crash in Muskegon.
Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis recently penned a community letter stating the district was notified of the tragic death of Braeighlee Coons, 8, of Luther. Braeighlee would have been a third-grader when school started this fall and she was killed in on July 23.
"We are all saddened by this tragedy and our hearts, condolences, and prayers go out to the family," Lukshaitis wrote in the letter. "Braeighlee was an important member of our school community. Pine River Area Schools mourns the loss of her life."
Per the wishes of the family, Lukshaitis said he was not going to say anything else regarding Braeighlee's death. The school grief crisis team will be meeting and planning the procedures to help students and staff immediately and in the days and weeks to come, according to the community letter.
Braeighlee enjoyed soccer, riding the quad, swimming, fishing, helping with younger kids, motorcycle races, and her pets, according to her obituary. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday with visitation one hour prior to the service at Clock Chapel in Muskegon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.