LEROY — With the end of the school year nearing, Pine River Area Elementary asked its students to highlight something they were proud of about themselves during what elementary principal Heidi Hayes believes will become an annual tradition.
Hayes said each student chose something they were proud of themselves for this year and they each made a sign to hold as they walked in a parade to showcase that. The point was to celebrate what they had accomplished during the year and what they were most proud of.
“We wanted to give them ownership and recognize how amazing they are and how much they have grown this year,” she said.
Hayes said throughout the year the students are awesome and have grown a lot in their academics. They also have grown just as much as people and utilizing the values that are taught as part of what it means to be a B.U.C.K. which stands for Be Brave, Be Understanding, Be Committed and Be Kind.
During the year, the school has done smaller parades with the same intent through the halls with the assistance of the high school drumline, Hayes said. The parade this week included the Pine River High School Band, but also a police escort by the district’s school resource officer Shane Helmer.
During the parade, the students utilized the beautiful weather and many parents and community members also attended to cheer on the students as they walked the parade route.
The parade concluded with all of the students, staff, parents and community getting to listen, clap along and even dance as the band played songs. The entire elementary also learned how to do the Cupid Shuffle, Hayes said.
“We plan to make this an annual event at our elementary. Watching the students with their smiles, holding up their signs so proud, makes what we do all worth it,” she said.
The district’s last day of school is Thursday, June 8.
