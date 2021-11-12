LEROY — Cheboygan residents Edward and Paula St. Pierre traveled all the way from the tip of the mitt to LeRoy on Thursday to see their granddaughter, Kara Kanouse, sing songs in honor of veterans.
“It was worth the drive down,” said Edward, who served in the military and was touched to see the presentation put on by the LeRoy Elementary School students.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” Edward said. “It brings back memories of some of the friends that I lost.”
Edward said he was proud to see his granddaughter singing songs in honor of the sacrifices that men and women in the armed forces have made.
“It was quite moving,” Edward said.
“This is wonderful,” added Paula. “We’re very blessed to live in this land.”
During the presentation, the kindergarten class sang “Yankee Doodle,” the first grade class sang a musical version of the “Pledge of Allegiance,” the second grade class sang “Colonel Bogey’s Grand Old Flag,” and the third grade class sang “My Country Tis’ of Thee.”
Music teacher Malorie Bosscher said she let the students listen to a number of patriotic songs and those were the ones they chose to perform.
“They loved these songs,” Bosscher said. “They did an amazing job.”
For many of the kids, the Veterans Day concert was a chance to thank a loved one for their service to this country.
Lennox Read, 9, said memorizing the songs was tough but the longer they worked on them the easier it was to remember them. Read said he was excited to sing the songs for his dad, who is a veteran.
In addition to singing with her class, Danica Washburn, 8, recited a poem between songs on Thursday. Washburn said the performance was special for her because her father served.
“He broke his leg tackling someone,” Washburn said. “And he helped people learn how to shoot.”
Identical twins LaZelle and Eliza Cobb, 8, agreed that learning the songs was hard work but they persevered to show their love and appreciation for their father and cousin, who both are veterans.
“Dad thought it was great,” said LaZelle. “It’s a good thing we’re quick learners,” added Eliza.
Earlier in the day, students at Pine River Area Middle Schools provided a breakfast for veterans and an assembly took place in the middle school gym. Pine River Area High School students also took the time to show their gratitude with songs, spoken word and music during an assembly.
