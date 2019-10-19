LEROY — Pine River Area Elementary students learned lessons on Friday that could save their lives.
Every October, Pine River students interact with local firefighters from LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department and Tustin Area Fire Department. Normally the firefighters go to the school, but this year students made the short walk on a sunny autumn morning to the LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department.
While the venue was different, the message was the same — Safety first.
LeRoy-Rose Lake firefighter Jordan LaPointe said it is important for the fire departments to get out and seek this type of interaction with children. The thing they try to do is get children familiar with what a firefighter might look like during a fire when they come to their homes. Kids need to understand they might look weird or scary, but they are there to help, LaPointe said.
"When we are rolling up to a fire it is a stressful situation and when we get out and show the kids (what we will look like) in a nonstressful situation they will feel more comfortable and relaxed," he said.
Friday 's event was designed to get the young students used to what firefighters look like in turn out gear, but also to educate them about fire safety, he said.
While many are familiar with "stop, drop and roll," in 2019 there is an added step in the process. It is now, "stop, drop, cover your face and roll." Another point of emphasis Friday was getting the students to understand the best thing they can do before they go to bed is to shut their doors. Not only will it help to block a potential fire from spreading to their rooms, but it also will keep the smoke out.
"You could have a fire outside your door and if your door is closed you could be fine as opposed to having your door open," LaPointe said. "You will die before the fire gets to you because of the smoke."
Pine River Area Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes said events like the trip to the fire department are important because it helps to teach the students about fire safety, but also what to expect if they ever have a fire at their homes. It also is a great example of how the LeRoy and Tustin communities collaborate, she said.
"Our local firefighters are amazing. We appreciate them taking the time to do this. It is a nice community relationship too," Hayes said.
