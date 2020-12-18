LEROY — It would have been understandable if an annual holiday event at Pine River Area Elementary was canceled, but staff had other ideas.
Instead of taking the easy path, the staff at the school worked after hours and on the weekend to make the annual event happen. With all the complications this year, the staff felt it was even more important this year to hold the Polar Express event, according to principal Heidi Hayes.
"Events like this don’t just get pulled off with one person. Our entire staff came together on this," she said. "It would have been easy to not do it this year due to COVID, but our staff wanted to make sure our students got to experience the Polar Express as they do every year."
Due to the added restrictions, Hayes said they had to adjust the event to make sure they were abiding by the current regulations. She also said this was the third year the event has been held at the school but it started more than 10 years ago when she was a sixth grade teacher.
She said the set up for the Monday event happened on Dec. 11 and even through the weekend to ensure it was done safely.
The trip to the North Pole via the Polar Express consisted of students boarding the train as they heard the train whistle, being greeted by the conductor and railroad helper and getting their tickets punched. The students also traveled through a tunnel, saw the Northern Lights, received refreshments of hot chocolate delivered by the dancing staff, and then finished with a visit from Santa. Each student also received a special bell to remember the trip.
The Polar Express needed some TLC, which staff member Andrew Denike accomplished with the help of donated items from The Home Depot in Cadillac and LeRoy Hardware in LeRoy.
"This event has become an annual event at the elementary and it just keeps getting better and better every year."
