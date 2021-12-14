LEROY — Once again Pine River Area Elementary transformed into a magical place just in time for the holidays.
On Monday, students dressed in comfy clothes. Maybe brought a stuffy to snuggle and enjoyed hot chocolate while watching the animated movie of “The Polar Express.”
The trip to the North Pole via the Polar Express consisted of students boarding the train as they heard the train whistle, being greeted by the conductor and railroad helper and getting their tickets punched. The students also traveled through a tunnel, saw the Northern Lights, received refreshments of hot chocolate delivered by the dancing staff, and then finished with a visit from Santa. Each student also received a special bell to remember the trip.
Pine River Area Principal Heidi Hayes said she has been doing something based on the children’s book by Michigan native Chris Van Allsburg for years and it has evolved into something bigger and better each year. The 1985 book was made into an animated movie in 2004.
“It’s something that is a magical experience for the kids. It is something that a lot of them don’t get to do any other time,” she said. “So it is something they look forward to every year.”
She said even the third graders — who will be experiencing the ride on the Polar Express for the fourth time and final time — still get excited about the annual trip to the North Pole.
Although the district will be in school for part of the week next week, Hayes said they chose to have the event on Monday because of the time it takes to transform the elementary gym into the Polar Express. She said the Friday before the event, the staff stays after to help set up and then partake in acting out certain scenes from the book/movie.
“We act out the punching of the tickets with the Conductor and we do the hot chocolate scene,” she said. “All the teachers and para pros do that. Mr. (Aaron) Schab Santa Claus.”
