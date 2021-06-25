LEROY — The recent school year may have just concluded, but Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis is excited for the start of the new school year in August.
The district is currently upgrading all three of its buildings thanks to a bond voters approved last year. The bond district voters approved in August 2020 allows the district’s elementary, middle, and high schools to implement updates to each building, including new classrooms, Title and special needs instructional rooms and offices.
“We are extremely excited watching the bond construction progress. There have been some setbacks and waiting for supplies and materials, much like everywhere else, things are coming along,‘ Lukshaitis said. “The progress is on pace, but those things are said with a grain of salt.‘
While things like epoxy paints, certain foam items and steel are hard to come by and likely will delay completion dates, Lukshaitis said he can guarantee Pine River schools will be open on time. Whether everything associated with the bond is ready, Lukshaitis said he can’t say, but classes will start on time in August.
“We have survived this long without those pieces. If we have to, we will roll up our sleeves and get those first few weeks accomplished,‘ he said.
Issues the bond construction is addressing include adding elementary school classrooms and offices, replacing elementary fire alarms and ventilation systems, lockers, kitchen flooring, and gymnasium padding. It also includes middle school and high school locker room renovations, art and science room renovations, middle school boiler replacement, replacing windows, door locksets, and restroom partitions in all three buildings.
Other improvements include fencing around the new track and installing a set of visitor bleachers for track meets and football games, an outdoor, covered playground pavilion for the elementary, addressing Sanitation Pond needs at the middle-high school, renovations and repairs in the middle school and high school cafeterias and kitchens, and plumbing fixtures and upgrades to LED lighting throughout the district.
The building of classrooms and offices at the elementary includes a 4,700 square foot wing that will come out of the existing third-grade hallway and go west toward the school’s sidewalk. He said there will be three classrooms on one side and three office spaces.
Before the bond passed and the improvements were planned, staff from the intermediate school district, such as speech therapists or occupational therapists had no designated space to work. With the passing of the bond and once the work is completed, they now will have space and more importantly privacy to do their jobs.
The bond vote was a 0.0 millage rate increase for the $3.9 million the bond generates, according to previous statements made by Lukshaitis.
The last payment on the 2011 bond, which included refinancing the 1996 bond to save money, was paid in full this past December. As a result, the district maintained its millage rate for 15 years and nine months in exchange for $3.9 million to do the needed improvements at all three school buildings.
Pine River Area Schools is scheduled to begin classes for the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 26.
