LEROY — The cause of a Jan. 11 fire that made students and staff at the Pine River High School/Junior High complex evacuate was ruled unintentional, according to Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis.
On Thursday, Lukshaitis said a completed investigation ruled the cause was “unintentional‘ by all investigating agencies, including the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, insurance investigators and the school district. He said, however, the result of the fire led to the 45-day suspension of a student.
Lukshaitis said the reason for the suspension was “carelessness‘ and did not go into further details.
“It is unfortunate it occurred. Staff, administration, students, parents and the community all acted calmly and swiftly ensuring the safety of everyone concerned,‘ he said. “The district has remediated the locker room including the venting, the high school gymnasium and the only area left for clean up is the room where the fire originated.‘
Lukshaitis said the main part of the locker room and vents had smoke and soot damage and crews had been cleaning since Jan. 12. He also said ductwork was cleaned and the gym was operational. The main part of the locker room is scheduled to reopen Friday. The area where the fire originated, however, will remain closed, according to Lukshaitis.
Late in the afternoon of Jan. 11, Lukshaitis said a laundry bag caught fire in a locker room discovered by Pine River High School Principal Brent Ruppert. He proceeded to empty a CO2 extinguisher on the fire and Lukshaitis said he also assisted by using extinguishers.
The flames hit the ceiling in the locker room and multiple light fixture covers melted and fell to the ground. The fire also partially melted a chalkboard, paint on the lockers and a portion of the floor was singed.
Smoke filled the boys’ locker room and poured into the high school gym before the LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department and Tustin Fire Department arrived, took control and set up de-smoking the building.
As a result of the fire, Lukshaitis said middle school and high school students were evacuated on Jan. 11 and sent to the elementary school. Middle and high school teachers also rode the buses to help students meet up with their parents/guardians.
Although it was small, Lukshaitis said last week the fire was in “a congested space‘ and got hot quickly. He also said staff reacted quickly, from administration to bus drivers. As a result of that quick action, Lukshaitis said no one was injured and students all got home safely.
