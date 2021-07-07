LEROY — The opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics may be roughly three weeks away, but medals were hung around the necks of multiple Pine River Area Elementary students for their academic achievements and skill at selling lemonade.
That's right, lemonade.
Two weeks ago, the 34 summer school students set up three different lemonade stands within the district's boundaries. Pine River Summer School assistant Sarah Delancey said when they were figuring out what they wanted to do during the summer session, they started brainstorming as a group of educators.
They knew they wanted to do some project-based learning that would allow them to practice math, practice soft skills like talking to customers, while also creating a product that is consumable that people want to purchase. That's when the idea of a lemonade stand came up.
So the students were broken into three groups and they remained in those groups the entirety of summer school. Then they set up stands in LeRoy and Tustin areas to sell the refreshing summer beverage.
They gave their groups a name, created a flag and competed, which tied into the upcoming Olympic Games. In total, the students earned $470. At 50 cents for a cup of lemonade that is nothing to scoff at.
"They did pretty well. I think it shows our community's support for our students and our school that they donated and gave so freely," Delancey said.
To continue with the competition aspect, the groups sought gold tokens which were given by summer school staff for good behavior and good academics, Delancey said. The result was the awarding of gold, silver and bronze medals, which happened on Thursday, which also marked the last day of summer school.
As for the money, Delancey said they used a small portion to purchase the items needed to have an ice cream social after the medal ceremony, but $300 was donated to purchase new playground equipment at Pine River Area Elementary. The remaining money was donated to the Uplift Pine River Kids program.
While breakfast and lunch are offered to the students Monday through Friday, on the weekend those Pine River students who are struggling with hunger are left to fend for themselves. For that reason, the Uplift Pine River Area Kids was born. The program helps to provide backpacks full of food to students from kindergarten to seniors in high school to have food for the weekend.
"They wanted to give back to the community in a way that would help people and a way that they can see it in action. That is the backpack program," Delancey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.